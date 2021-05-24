Also available on the nbc app

DJ Khaled is sharing his advice at the Billboard Music Awards red carpet after his album ‘Khaled Khaled’ reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart, after being released on April 30th, 2021. “It’s a great way to start off the new year and the new decade and the new world,” he said. The song he has on repeat right now is his ‘whole album,’ he says. He also revealed the artists that helped him get through 2020.

