DJ Khaled And Wife Nicole Tuck Having Another Boy: 'God Is The Greatest'

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles In Over-The-Top Bridal Gown On 'Marry Me' Set Ahead Of Alex Rodriguez Wedding
CLIP 10/18/19
DJ Khaled has another little one on the way! The rapper announced that his wife, Nicole Tuck, is pregnant with their second child. Khaled revealed the news with a personal ultrasound video in which the couple's son, Asahd, has an adorable reaction to finding out he's getting a baby brother. The hip-hop star shared gratitude for the chance to be a father of two, calling Nicole his "queen" and reflecting on how Asahd's "greatness" motivated him to create his most fulfilling music projects to date.