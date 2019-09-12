DJ Khaled And Wife Nicole Tuck Having Another Boy: 'God Is The Greatest'

Also available on the NBC app

DJ Khaled has another little one on the way! The rapper announced that his wife, Nicole Tuck, is pregnant with their second child. Khaled revealed the news with a personal ultrasound video in which the couple's son, Asahd, has an adorable reaction to finding out he's getting a baby brother. The hip-hop star shared gratitude for the chance to be a father of two, calling Nicole his "queen" and reflecting on how Asahd's "greatness" motivated him to create his most fulfilling music projects to date.

Appearing: