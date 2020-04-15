Also available on the nbc app

Will Smith's longtime friend and collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff believes that he recently contracted COVID-19. The 55-year-old musician and comedian, whose real name is Jeffrey Allen Townes, detailed his severe symptoms during a video chat with the A-list actor for his new Snapchat series, "Will From Home." Jeff, who starred alongside Will in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," also noted that he was only given a flu test, so he couldn't confirm if he actually had coronavirus. The Oscar nominee previously joined wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their family for an emergency episode of "Red Table Talk" in March to discuss the questions and myths surrounding the global pandemic.

