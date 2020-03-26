Also available on the nbc app

DJ D-Nice is bringing people together through music amid the coronavirus pandemic. Derrick Jones reflected on his groundbreaking Instagram Live set during a Zoom chat with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. The New York native dished on attracting a star-studded audience, including Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, Ellen DeGeneres and Lionel Richie, and teaming up with Michelle Obama for a special project. He also admitted that he felt nervous when the former First Lady joined "Club Quarantine" and even forgot what song to play next. Plus, find out why he's hoping that Beyoncé will make an appearance (from her verified account) next time!

