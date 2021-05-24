Also available on the nbc app

Dixie D’Amelio is a busy girl! The singer talked to Access Hollywood about her new single “F***boy” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and revealed how the track came to be. She also opened up about what it’s like filming the new Hulu series “The D’Amelio Show” with her family. Plus, the TikToker also got candid about all of her success “I don’t want to not take advantage of the moment’s that we have.”

