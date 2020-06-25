Also available on the nbc app

Introducing: The Chicks. The Dixie Chicks have officially dropped "Dixie" from their name amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and conversations about racial justice. The country-pop trio of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire updated their website and social media handles to the reflect the change ahead of the release of their new single "March March." Dixie has historically been used as a nickname for the southern United States, especially those states that composed the Confederate States of America. A statement read from the group read, "We want to meet this moment."

Appearing: