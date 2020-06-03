Also available on the nbc app

The new season of "Dirty John" tells the true story of Betty Broderick, who killed her ex-husband Dan and his new wife in 1989. Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles talked to Amanda Peet and Christian Slater, who play Betty and Dan, respectively, about the continued interest in the true crime tale. “I think part of the fascination is just, how is it possible that you started with such a picturesque sense of promise, and then the marriage turned to murder?” Amanda explained. “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on USA.

