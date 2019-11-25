Diplo Wants Shania Twain’s Number: ‘She Was Like, The Legend’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Diplo is a Shania Twain stan! The 41-year-old musician joined Access Hollywood on the American Music Awards red carpet, and he confessed he’s always wanted to make music with the superstar singer songwriter. But more than that, the DJ was nervous to step off the podium and ask for Shania’s number! And while he may not have gotten her digits, the two musicians did have a meet-cute and hugged it out on the carpet.

