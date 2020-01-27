Diplo Really Wants To Collaborate With Billie Eilish: 'The Level Of Creativity Is Insane'

Also available on the NBC app

Diplo is a huge Billie Eilish fan! On the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet, Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles asked the DJ which of the night's Best New Artist nominees he was itching to collaborate with, and he quickly named the "Bury A Friend" singer. "The level of creativity is insane. It's inspiring. Every time I hear something new, I'm like, 'Wow.' Every time, it's a surprise," he said. Diplo also joked about Lil Nas X "outdressing" him on the red carpet and revealed his take on if Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston should get back together.

