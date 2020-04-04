Also available on the NBC app

Dinah Jane considers her fans more than loyal supporters – they're family! The "Missed a Spot" singer joins Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall on Instagram Live for an #AccessAtHome interview and dishes on the sexy vibe of her new single, which came together in just three hours! Dinah also explains her alter ego, Ms. Jane, and sends a message of "endless" love to fans who have been there since her first "X Factor" audition – and even before. The pop star goes on to reveal what she misses most in quarantine and how she's approaching new music.

Appearing: