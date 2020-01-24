Also available on the nbc app

Get ready for new music from Dinah Jane! The Fifth Harmony alum exclusively revealed to Access Hollywood that she's dropping a romantic single just in time for Valentine's Day. "For all the la-la-lovebirds out there! I'm really excited," she gushed, adding, "It [includes] a sample from [Australian rock band] Men at Work." The 22-year-old singer also chatted about her upcoming tour and supporting her former bandmates! She said, "I just love seeing all my girls thrive and living their best lives. I love seeing all of us succeed in this industry 'cause it's not easy."

