Also available on the nbc app

Dina Lohan is getting married! Lindsay Lohan's mom is engaged to her longtime Internet boyfriend Jesse Nadler, according to multiple reports. The 57-year-old announced the news by showing off a chunky, round-cut diamond ring on Facebook with the caption, "It's official." The groom-to-be told Page Six that he sent his new fiancée the ring in the mail since he's in California and she's in Long Island. He revealed that they plan on tying the knot within "the first hour" that he makes it back to her.

Appearing: