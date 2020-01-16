Diggy Simmons Says Dad Rev Run Is A 'Fan' Of 'Grown-ish': 'He's Happy I'm Out Here Doing My Thing'

Also available on the NBC app

Rev Run is one proud papa! Diggy Simmons and Trevor Jackson joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans to chat about the new season of "Grown-ish." The pair talked about the pregnancy bombshell that will send shockwaves in the upcoming episodes. Diggy also shared that his famous dad is a fan of the hit show, sharing that the minister is happy he’s "out here doing (his) thing." You can catch Diggy and Trevor on season 3 of "Grown-ish" staring Jan. 16 on Freeform.

