Diggy Simmons Says Dad Rev Run Is A 'Fan' Of 'Grown-ish': 'He's Happy I'm Out Here Doing My Thing'

CLIP 01/17/20
Rev Run is one proud papa! Diggy Simmons and Trevor Jackson joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans to chat about the new season of "Grown-ish." The pair talked about the pregnancy bombshell that will send shockwaves in the upcoming episodes. Diggy also shared that his famous dad is a fan of the hit show, sharing that the minister is happy he’s "out here doing (his) thing." You can catch Diggy and Trevor on season 3 of "Grown-ish" staring Jan. 16 on Freeform.