Dierks Bentley's wife is out of here! The singer attempted to persuade his longtime love Cassidy to appear on camera as he hilariously chased her through the house during an Access Daily interview with Scott Evans and Kit Hoover. The country music star also spilled sweet details about their romance, which began when they were both in middle school! "We go way back," he said. "We met in eighth grade… Yeah, it's an amazing story. We met in eighth grade and we made a beautiful life together." Dierks' new single "Gone" is available now.

