Dierks Bentley Gets Decked Out In ‘90s Clothes For Hot Country Knights New Music Video (Exclusive)

The ‘90s are back with a vengeance, baby! The 90’s influenced country band Hot Country Knights is releasing their much-anticipated single and music video for “Pick Her Up,” and Access Hollywood got the exclusive scoop on all the wild shenanigans the cast had behind the scenes. In true classic country style, the song’s bounding rhythms and euphoric lyrics tell the story of a young, dweeby guy trying to get a date with a hot girl—in his pickup truck, of course. Featuring country icon Travis Tritt, the song was written by none other than country music legend Dierks Bentley himself! The cheeky video also features heartthrob Tiffani Thiessen, who has a special connection to Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez—the two appeared in the 90s show “Saved By The Bell” together! But as you watch, take a closer look at the Hot Country Knight bandmembers—do any of them look familiar?

