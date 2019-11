Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Lachey may be a cast member on "BH90210," the much-anticipated "Beverly Hills, 90210" meta revival, but she's also a huge fan! The actress, who plays Jason Priestley's wife in the new series, tells Access Hollywood what it was like to join the cast, especially having been an avid viewer of the original show in her tween years. "BH90210" premieres on Aug. 7 at 9/8c on Fox.

