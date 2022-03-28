Main Content

Sean "Diddy" Combs is setting the record straight on where Will Smith and Chris Rock stand. The 52-year-old attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night and confirmed to Page Six that the "King Richard" star and the comedian made amends, after Chris made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith during the ceremony which led to Will slapping him on live television. "That's not a problem. That's over. I can confirm that." Diddy explained. Diddy also helped smooth over the situation during the Oscars, notably saying after the incident that we should all move forward with love.

