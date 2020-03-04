Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Did This Husband Really Kill His Wife? 'Reasonable Doubt' Investigates

CLIP03/03/20
Also available on the nbc app

"Reasonable Doubt" is back! The hit Investigation Discovery series takes a look at real-life crimes where some of the criminals may have been wrongly convicted. The show presents the evidence to mock jury, who then decides if they should be behind bars! Season 3's debut episode features Ken Middleton, a man who has spent decades in prison for killing his wife, but his son Cliff has been fighting for his father to be released for years. "Reasonable Doubt’s" Fatima Silva tells Access Hollywood more about the case. "Reasonable Doubt" returns March 3 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Reasonable Doubt, True Crime, Ken Middleton, Crime, murder, Death, kathy middleton, investigation discovery, TV
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.