"Reasonable Doubt" is back! The hit Investigation Discovery series takes a look at real-life crimes where some of the criminals may have been wrongly convicted. The show presents the evidence to mock jury, who then decides if they should be behind bars! Season 3's debut episode features Ken Middleton, a man who has spent decades in prison for killing his wife, but his son Cliff has been fighting for his father to be released for years. "Reasonable Doubt’s" Fatima Silva tells Access Hollywood more about the case. "Reasonable Doubt" returns March 3 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.

