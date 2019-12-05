Did The Queen And Princess Anne Have An Awkward Moment In Front Of President Trump?

Also available on the NBC app

What really happened between Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and the Trumps? Royal fans took notice when the mother and daughter had a head-scratching exchange after the Queen greeted President Trump and his wife Melania at a Buckingham Palace reception on Dec. 3. While some thought their interaction was a snub to the president, a royal reporter debunked that theory, explaining that the Queen had actually turned to Anne to see if any other world leaders were waiting to greet her.

Appearing: