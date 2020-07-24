Access
WEEKDAYS

Did Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Co-Write 'Folklore'? Why Fans Are Convinced

CLIP07/23/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Did Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn help co-write her new album "Folklore"? Fans seem pretty convinced he did! The music superstar delighted Swifties with the surprise news she was dropping her eighth studio LP at midnight on July 24, and of course, deep-dive Easter egg research ignited immediately across social media, with particularly eagle-eyed Taylor stans putting together a compelling argument for Joe's possible contribution to the project.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, taylor swift, joe alwyn, taylor swift boyfriend, taylor swift joe alwyn, taylor swift music, taylor swift folklore, music
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Jennifer Lopez Swoons Over Alex Rodriguez's Romantic Birthday Tribute
CLIP 07/24/20
'Riverdale' Star Vanessa Morgan Is Pregnant With A Baby Boy: 'I Am Overjoyed'
CLIP 07/24/20
Kristen Bell Reveals Dax Shepard's Perfect Response To Unexpected Sex Question From Their Daughter
CLIP 07/24/20
Lili Reinhart Details Anxiety Battle Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: 'I Stress Myself Out All The Time'
CLIP 07/24/20
Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She Sent Ex Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner A Baby Gift
CLIP 07/24/20
Jacob Elordi Admits He Had To 'Wing' 'Kissing Booth 2' After Filming 'Euphoria'
CLIP 07/24/20
Demi Lovato Says She Feels 'Blessed' For Her 'Miracle Day' 2 Years After Overdose
CLIP 07/24/20
How Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Will Celebrate 20th Anniversary In Quarantine
CLIP 07/24/20
Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Boy Named Win Harrison: 'Mommy & Daddy Love You!'
CLIP 07/24/20
Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gifts Wife Lauren Burnham Diamond Ring After 'Darkest Times' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 07/24/20
Robert Irwin Celebrates Bindi's 22nd Birthday By Revealing Her Special Nickname For Him
CLIP 07/24/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Pledge Over $2 Million To Mental Health Charities
CLIP 07/24/20
Demi Lovato’s Mom Sends Message To Daughter’s Fiancé Max Ehrich: ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’
CLIP 07/24/20
Blake Shelton Says It Was 'A Scary Moment' When Gwen Stefani Wished Him Happy Father's Day
CLIP 07/24/20
Did Taylor Swift Reveal Name Of Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Third Baby On ‘Folklore’?
CLIP 07/24/20
Amber Riley Says Naya Rivera & Cory Monteith’s Name Every Day In Their Honor
CLIP 07/24/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Sue For Invasion Of Privacy Over Alleged Archie Drone Photos
CLIP 07/23/20
Britney Spears' Conservatorship Details: Who Controls What?
CLIP 07/23/20
Kate Hudson Shares Hilarious Video Of Baby Rani 'Drunk With Tire­dness' Before Nap Time
CLIP 07/23/20
Did Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Co-Write 'Folklore'? Why Fans Are Convinced
CLIP 07/23/20
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' 4-Year-Old Son Maddox Adorably Crashes Interview
CLIP 07/23/20
Ryan Reynolds Delivers Hilarious Response To Blake Lively's Racy Pregnancy Joke
CLIP 07/23/20
Khloé Kardashian Avoids Comparing Daughter True To Cousins Stormi & Chicago: 'I Have To Remind Myself'
CLIP 07/23/20
Ali Fedotowsky Reveals Why She 'Needed' to Share Her Miscarriage Experience | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 07/23/20
Heather Locklear's Daughter Ava Sambora Looks Like Her Twin In Jaw-Dropping Photo
CLIP 07/23/20
Chris D’Elia’s Upcoming Prank Show Cancelled By Netflix
CLIP 07/23/20
Harry Styles, Liam Payne & More Celebrate One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary
CLIP 07/23/20
David Beckham & Son Romeo Prank Each Other During Father-Son Golf Outing In Italy
CLIP 07/23/20
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Mark 1-Year Together With Heartfelt Tributes
CLIP 07/23/20
‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche Dead At 34
CLIP 07/23/20
Demi Lovato Gets Engaged To Max Ehrich With Huge Diamond Ring
CLIP 07/23/20
Cameron Diaz Gushes About Benji Madden As A Dad: ‘It Just Makes My Heart Wanna Explode’
CLIP 07/23/20
Dave Franco Gushes Over Wife Alison Brie's 'Incredible' Acting In 'The Rental'
CLIP 07/22/20
Josh Hartnett Jokes About His 'Walrus' Mustache & Hair Extensions In 'Most Wanted'
CLIP 07/22/20
Blake Shelton Calls Gwen Stefani The Most 'Kind-Hearted Person' He's 'Ever Met'
CLIP 07/22/20
Selena Gomez's Style Evolution: From Disney Darling To Red Carpet Risk Taker
CLIP 07/22/20
Alonzo Brooks' Mother Reacts To FBI Reopening Investigation Into Son's 2004 Murder
CLIP 07/22/20
Amanda Kloots Announces Posthumous Release Of Nick Cordero's One-Man Show
CLIP 07/22/20
Alex Trebek Shares Hopeful Clarification On Cancer Treatment Plans: 'I Am Optimistic'
CLIP 07/22/20
Naya Rivera Called Son Josey Her 'Whole World' In 2016 Interview
CLIP 07/22/20
Kelly Clarkson Reflects On 'Challenging' Year: 'Sometimes It Feels Like Hope Is Lost'
CLIP 07/22/20
Garcelle Beauvais Says 'RHOBH' Reunion Was 'The Straw That Broke The Camel's Back' With Lisa Rinna
CLIP 07/22/20
Jesse McCartney Reunites ‘Greek’ Cast In Epic Video: ‘We’ve Kept In Touch Since 2008’
CLIP 07/22/20
Raven-Symoné & Miranda Pearman-Maday Said 'I Am' Instead Of 'I Do' In Wedding Vows
CLIP 07/22/20
Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Reconciled Publicly To Be 'An Example Of Redemption' For Young Girls
CLIP 07/22/20
Paris Hilton Still Has 'Nightmares' Over Childhood Trauma: 'No One Really Knows Who I Am'
CLIP 07/22/20
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence On Grandson Benjamin Keough’s Death: ‘I Pray It Will Get Better’
CLIP 07/22/20
Priyanka Chopra Is Supporting Pregnant Sophie Turner Weeks Before She's Due (Reports)
CLIP 07/22/20
Jennifer Lopez Finally Reveals True Origin Of 'JLo' Nickname
CLIP 07/22/20
Jennifer Garner Gets Emotional Reflecting On Her Kids In Quarantine
CLIP 07/22/20
Prince George Gets Sweet Birthday Wishes From The Queen & Prince Charles
CLIP 07/22/20
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Kanye West: ‘He Is A Brilliant But Complicated Person’
CLIP 07/22/20
Megan Fox Gushes Over Machine Gun Kelly In Joint Interview
CLIP 07/22/20
Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack Left Speechless By Sweet Shoutout From MrBeast
CLIP 07/22/20
Fitness Challenge Inspires Woman To Shed More Than 75 Pounds: Her Incredible Journey
CLIP 07/22/20
Nia Long Jokes About 'Awkward' Part Of Steamy 'Fatal Affair' Scenes With Omar Epps: He's 'Like My Brother'
CLIP 07/22/20
'Ashley Garcia' Star Paulina Chavez Dishes On Character's 'Fun' Journey: 'She's Going Through New Emotions'
CLIP 07/21/20
Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Celebrates His 69th Birthday By Donating $69.69 To Homeless Shelters
CLIP 07/21/20
Jamie Lynn Spears Shuts Down Troll Asking About Sister Britney's Mental Health: She Is 'Badass'
CLIP 07/21/20
Prince George Looks All Grown Up In 7th Birthday Photos Taken By Mom Kate Middleton
CLIP 07/21/20
Jana Kramer & Husband Mike Caussin Mark 4th Anniversary Of His Infidelity
CLIP 07/21/20
Duane 'Dog' Chapman Recalls Moment Late Wife Beth Knew He'd 'Given Up' Hope: 'She Would Not Look At Me'
CLIP 07/21/20
Natalie Portman, Serena Williams & More Are Bringing Women's Soccer Team To Los Angeles
CLIP 07/21/20
Elon Musk Gazes Lovingly At Baby X Æ A-12 In New Father-Son Photo
CLIP 07/21/20
Kanye West Gets Visit From Dave Chappelle: ‘Love Is Real’
CLIP 07/21/20
Heather Morris Shares Grief For Naya Rivera As She Dances To Her Song
CLIP 07/21/20
Joey King Says 'Kissing Booth 2' Helped Her Get Out Of A 'Weird Depression'
CLIP 07/21/20
Alex Trebek Reveals Who He Wants As Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Host
CLIP 07/21/20
Kobe Bryant’s New Book About Mental Health In Sports Just Released
CLIP 07/21/20
Michelle Money's Daughter Health Update After Brain Surgery, Coma From Accident | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 07/21/20
Halsey Asks People Not To Joke About Bipolar Disorder After Kanye West’s Twitter Spree
CLIP 07/21/20
KJ Apa Breaks Down In Tears After Removing Metal Shard From Eye
CLIP 07/21/20
'Clueless' Costume Designer Breaks Down Movie's Iconic Looks
CLIP 07/21/20
Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Hamlin Says 'Real Housewives' Is 'The Last Thing' She 'Wants To Do'
CLIP 07/20/20
Kim Kardashian Is 'Furious' Over Kanye West's 'Private' Family Revelations At Campaign Rally (Report)
CLIP 07/20/20
Halle Berry Teases Romance With Mystery Man In Cozy 'Sunday Funday' Photo
CLIP 07/20/20
Mickey Rourke Calls Robert De Niro A 'Big F***ing Crybaby' In Heated Rant
CLIP 07/20/20
Katy Perry Sets Record Straight On Jennifer Aniston Being Baby's Godmother
CLIP 07/20/20
Jeffree Star Apologizes To James Charles & Defends Shane Dawson
CLIP 07/20/20
Tom Brady Gushes Over Wife Gisele Bündchen For 40th Birthday
CLIP 07/20/20
Prince George's Top 5 Cutest Royal Moments
CLIP 07/20/20
Chrissy Teigen Proves She Had Breast Implants Removed By Showing Scars
CLIP 07/20/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Write Thank-You Note To Author For Children’s Bereavement Book
CLIP 07/20/20
Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid & 'The Parent Trap’ Stars Reunite For First Time Ever
CLIP 07/20/20
Kanye West Shocking Stances On Abortion, Slavery, Religion At Campaign Rally
CLIP 07/20/20
Nicki Minaj Bares Pregnant Belly In Bikini To Confirm Pregnancy
CLIP 07/20/20
Alicia Silverstone Remembers Brittany Murphy For ‘Clueless’ 25th Anniversary
CLIP 07/20/20
Priyanka Chopra Relives Moment Nick Jonas Proposed 2 Years Ago: ‘I Am The Luckiest Girl’
CLIP 07/20/20
Kevin Hart Reflects On John Travolta's Loss Of Kelly Preston: 'They Enjoyed The Time That They Had'
CLIP 07/20/20
Teyana Taylor Reacts To Janet Jackson's Praise For 'The Album'
CLIP 07/19/20
Brad Paisley Teaches Kit Hoover TikTok 'Beersketball' Challenge
CLIP 07/19/20
Princess Beatrice Stuns In Dreamy Wedding Photos With New Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
CLIP 07/18/20
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Secretly Welcome Second Child (Report)
CLIP 07/18/20
Naya Rivera's Ex-Fiancé Big Sean Grieves Her Death: 'I Can't Believe This Is Real'
CLIP 07/18/20
August Alsina Agrees With Jada Pinkett Smith Calling Their Romance An 'Entanglement'
CLIP 07/17/20
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia Confirms Nose Job: 'I've Never Been Happier'
CLIP 07/17/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.