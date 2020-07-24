Main Content

Did Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Co-Write 'Folklore'? Why Fans Are Convinced

Did Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn help co-write her new album "Folklore"? Fans seem pretty convinced he did! The music superstar delighted Swifties with the surprise news she was dropping her eighth studio LP at midnight on July 24, and of course, deep-dive Easter egg research ignited immediately across social media, with particularly eagle-eyed Taylor stans putting together a compelling argument for Joe's possible contribution to the project.

