Taylor Swift seems to be shaking off her beef with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. While performing at Amazon's first-ever Prime Day Concert. The "You Need To Calm Down" singer passionately emphasized a few key lyrics in an apparent reference to her frustration over the men's multimillion-dollar sale of her music catalog. Fans are running with the speculation that her performance of the song was specifically geared to the recent public feud regarding the ownership of her original music.

