Also available on the nbc app

Sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now—because she’s back and better than ever! The singer dropped her surprise 8th studio album “Folklore,” and fans are already going wild dissecting every possible hidden meaning. One theory is that Taylor’s song “Betty” reveals the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third baby girl! See why fans think the singer announced her friends’ baby name on her latest album.

Appearing: