'Tis the damn season to unpack all of the lyrics from "Evermore!" Taylor Swift fans have been buzzing over the real-life clues revealed on her surprise ninth studio album — with many speculating that the singer announced the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's newborn daughter! Swifties are convinced that the title of the song "Dorothea" was inspired by the couple's baby girl, who was born in September 2020. While the famous new parents have posted sweet photos of their bundle of joy on social media, they have yet to share her name with the world. It's perfectly likely that Hadid would let one of her best friends do the honor, especially since Swift all but confirmed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's third child with "Betty" from her previous release, "Folklore."

