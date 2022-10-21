Main Content

Did Taylor Swift Reveal Blake Lively & Ryan Reynold's 4th Daughter's Name In 'Midnights'?

CLIP10/21/22

Taylor Swift fans are convinced she may have made a major announcement on her album, "Midnights." In her new song, "You're On Your Own, Kid," Taylor refers to an unknown person named Daisy May. The specific nod led fans to speculate that she was revealing the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's fourth child. This wouldn't be the first time Taylor has hidden the name of the couple's new addition into a song, she shared their daughter, Betty's name on her album "Folklore" in 2020.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Tags: taylor swift, Blake Lively, ryan reynolds, joe alwyn, midnights, album, music, Daisy
