Taylor Swift fans are convinced she may have made a major announcement on her album, "Midnights." In her new song, "You're On Your Own, Kid," Taylor refers to an unknown person named Daisy May. The specific nod led fans to speculate that she was revealing the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's fourth child. This wouldn't be the first time Taylor has hidden the name of the couple's new addition into a song, she shared their daughter, Betty's name on her album "Folklore" in 2020.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight