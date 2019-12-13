Also available on the NBC app

Can Taylor Swift add fortune teller to her resume? Maybe so! Back in 2014 Taylor accepted her second Billboard Woman Of The Year award and gave a speech about how the future winner might be “sitting in a piano lesson or in a girls' choir.” Well, five years ago, Billie Eilish was in a girls’ choir and learning how to play piano and watched Taylor’s speech. Last night, Billie accepted the Woman Of The Year Award and Taylor accepted Woman Of The Decade award. They each gave a nod to the other artist in their speech, and we’re not crying, you are!

Appearing: