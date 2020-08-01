Also available on the nbc app

Is Sean Penn a married man? It appears that the Oscar winner has quietly tied the knot with his girlfriend of four years, 28-year-old Leila George, according to a social media post from philanthropist Irena Medavoy. "We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you. Thank you for being like family a son to Mike. We are over the moon to find your soul mate, true partner, true love that also changes the world for better," she captioned an Instagram post, which featured a close-up of two hands wearing wedding bands. Access Hollywood has reached out to a rep for Sean for comment.

