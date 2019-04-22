Did Prince William & Prince Harry Give Each Other The Cold Shoulder At Easter Service?

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived separately to an Easter service on Sunday, and seemed to give each other the cold shoulder. Watch to find out more.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Prince William, Prince William prince harry, prince harry, prince harry Prince William, royal, royals, the royals, royal family, the royal family, uk royals, royalty, the queen, queen elizabeth, Prince William meghan markle, kate middleton, meghan markle, meghan markle Prince William
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.