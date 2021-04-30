Also available on the nbc app

Eagle eyed royal fans were quick to spot some serious bling on Kate Middleton’s neck in the royal couple’s new anniversary photo. Some speculated that Prince William might have gifted her the jewelry for the occasion, seeing as the 10-year modern wedding gift suggestion is diamond jewelry, according to The Knot. The necklace is the Daisy Heritage Pendant from Asprey, which goes for a whopping $12,350, according to multiple reports.

