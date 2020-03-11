Also available on the nbc app

Spoiler alert! Tuesday night was the finale of “The Bachelor,” and Peter Weber had no shortage of surprises in store. After proposing and then subsequently ending his engagement with Hannah Ann, the 28-year-old decided to give his relationship with Madison Prewett another go—but apparently, she wasn’t the only other woman on his mind. Hannah Ann told Peter off for reaching out to his ex-girlfriend and former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown, and the news sent viewers into a frenzy.

