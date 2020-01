Also available on the NBC app

Are things over for Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber? According to Page Six, their romance appears to be over. A source told the publication, "It looks like Pete and Kaia are over. It got overwhelming for Kaia. Pete has a certain M.O. and he's very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it's a lot to deal with." Access Hollywood has reached out to Pete and Kaia's teams for comment.

