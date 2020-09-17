Also available on the nbc app

Has Nicki Minaj welcomed her boom-badoom-boom-boom baby? The Barbz have been buzzing at the idea that the rapper secretly gave birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, after her mother, Carol Maraj, posted a cryptic caption on Instagram. Nicki's mom shared a maternity shot of her daughter on Sept. 16 for a #WCW tribute and wrote, "Thank you @david_lachapelle for capturing my heart on the outside. Onika has always been so nurturing, caring, loving, bold, beautiful, God-fearing and selfless... motherhood already looks beautiful on you!"

Appearing: