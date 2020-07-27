Also available on the nbc app

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get secretly engaged months before they say they did? A new royal biography may uncover the bombshell details! The upcoming book "Finding Freedom" reportedly reveals that the couple's road to the altar actually began in August 2017, the same month they visited Botswana to celebrate Meghan's 36th birthday and their first year together. According to multiple outlets, "Finding Freedom" excerpts obtained by the Sunday Times claim that Prince William had urged his brother to take things slow with the former "Suits" star, reportedly trying to make sure Harry wasn't "blindsided by lust" when considering Meghan as his future wife.

