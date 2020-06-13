Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is reportedly distancing herself from BFF Jessica Mulroney amid backlash over the stylist allegedly using "textbook white privilege" and threatening Black influencer Sasha Exeter. Jessica will no longer appear on "Good Morning America" as a recurring fashion expert, the morning show confirmed, one day after CTV announced it had canceled the 40-year-old's reality series "I Do, Redo." Meghan hasn't publicly responded to the fallout but a source tells the Daily Mail she is "mortified" and will no longer associate with Jessica. The mom of three apologized in a lengthy Instagram statement explaining in part that Sasha "rightfully called [her] out" and she plans to take a step back from the public eye.

