Is Lindsay Lohan off the market?! The "Mean Girls" stars made quite the wave on social media when she shared a snap from her time at a music festival in Dubai with her speculated new love interest. In a since-deleted caption, the 33-year-old casually mentioned her "boyfriend" was in the group shot taken from backstage. "@Aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend Bader," Lindsay wrote alongside the sweet snap, adding, "such a magical night."

