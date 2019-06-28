Did Kylie Jenner Reveal She's Pregnant At Khloe’s Lavish Birthday Party?

Also available on the NBC app

Does Kylie Jenner have a bun in the oven? The reality star sparked pregnancy rumors when someone who sounds like her is heard saying in the background of an Instagram video, "I'm pregnant." The video in question was during the pink-filled lavish birthday party she threw for sister Khloe Kardashian. It could just be speculation because according to recent videos the Kardashians have been posting, the makeup mogul doesn’t appear to have a bump.

Appearing: