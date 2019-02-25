Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Did Khloé Kardashian Just Call Jordyn Woods A Snake?

CLIP02/25/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Khloé Kardashian is calling out a snake in her life. While she has yet to directly respond to reports of Jordyn Woods' alleged hookup with her now-ex, Tristan Thompson, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star dropped a cryptic Instagram quote that seemed to be directed at her family friend. See Khloé's post – and find out which other Kardashian sister also sent a snake-themed message recently.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Khloé Kardashian, khloe kardashian, jordyn, khloe, jordyn woods, tristan, tristan thompson, kardashian, keeping up with the kardashians, kourtney, kourtney kardashian, snake, drama
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (99)

Zooey Deschanel's Estranged Husband Files For Divorce Amid Her New Romance With Jonathan Scott
CLIP 10/22/19
Lizzo's Mom & Sister Lovingly Share 'The Best Part' Of Witnessing Her Rise To Superstardom
CLIP 10/22/19
Oprah Gifted This College Student With A New Phone After Teasing Him About His Cracked Screen Cover
CLIP 10/22/19
Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Val Chmerkovskiy Reflect On Their Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination
CLIP 10/22/19
Meghan Markle's Former Co-Star Gregg Sulkin Calls Her A 'Fabulous Human Being' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 10/22/19
Dwayne Johnson Has The Best Reaction To Being Named 'Coolest' Dad On Earth
CLIP 10/22/19
Trixie Mattel's New 'Grown Up' Tour Will Be Bigger And Blonder Than Ever, Linda
CLIP 10/22/19
Lori Loughlin And Husband Face New Bribery Charge In College Admissions Scandal
CLIP 10/22/19
Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Lola Proves She's Relatable With Now-Public Instagram
CLIP 10/22/19
Did Felicity Huffman's Daughter Throw Subtle Shade At The College Admissions Scandal?
CLIP 10/22/19
Alexis Bledel Is The Most Dangerous Celebrity To Search Online
CLIP 10/22/19
Meghan Markle Beams For First Outing Since Documentary In Purple Dress She Last Wore When Pregnant
CLIP 10/22/19
Britney Spears Proves She’s Still A Skilled Gymnast With Impressive Acrobatics
CLIP 10/22/19
Chris Jericho Admits Luke Perry's Son 'Jungle Boy' Jack Is The Wrestling World's 'Teenage Heartthrob'
CLIP 10/22/19
Melissa Joan Hart Raves Over Directing Mario Lopez On-Screen: 'You Can't Complain, It's Easy'
CLIP 10/22/19
Luke Perry's Son Jack Remembers This Sweet Gesture That Late Dad Did At His Wrestling Matches
CLIP 10/22/19
Justin Theroux Says Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Will Show The World 'How Hilarious She Can Be’
CLIP 10/22/19
Alyssa Milano Reveals That 'Charmed' Movies May Come To Netflix
CLIP 10/22/19
Harry Styles Keeps Stage Costumes In Cryogenic Safe With 24-Hour Security
CLIP 10/22/19
Wendy Williams Doesn't Have Sympathy For Meghan Markle: 'You Knew What You Were Signing Up For'
CLIP 10/22/19
Macaulay Culkin Dancing With Lizzo Onstage Is 100% The Best Thing You'll See Today
CLIP 10/22/19
Michael Douglas Blamed Himself For Son Cameron's Drug Addiction: 'My Career Came Before My Family'
CLIP 10/22/19
Sofia Richie Posts Video Of Brushfire Threatening Celeb Homes Including Chris Pratt & Wife Katherine
CLIP 10/22/19
Kanye West Donates $1 Million To Prison Reform Charities For Kim Kardashian's Birthday
CLIP 10/22/19
Kate Flannery Never Expected To Have This Much 'Energy And Drive' In Her 50s
CLIP 10/22/19
Kel Mitchell Prays With Partner Witney Carson Before Every 'DWTS' Performance
CLIP 10/22/19
Hannah Brown Says Being On 'DWTS' Has Helped Her Confidence: 'I Still Have A Lot To Grow'
CLIP 10/22/19
Ally Brooke Reveals Her Biggest Revelation From ‘Dancing With The Stars’
CLIP 10/22/19
James Van Der Beek Explains Overcoming ‘Fear’ For 'DWTS' Routine
CLIP 10/22/19
Karamo Brown Says He Lost Relationship With Dad For 10 Years After Coming Out As Gay
CLIP 10/22/19
Sean Spicer Has This Weekly Routine For ‘DWTS’ Because He’s Superstitious
CLIP 10/22/19
Lauren Alaina Dedicates ‘DWTS’ Performance To Late Stepfather: 'I Just Wanted To Show How Amazing He Was'
CLIP 10/22/19
Zendaya, Jennifer Garner And More Stun With Fierce Fashion At The 2019 InStyle Awards
CLIP 10/22/19
Kate Middleton Rocks Chic Dress In New Photos From Secret Palace Event With Camila Cabello
CLIP 10/22/19
Christina Aguilera, Lala Anthony And More Congratulate Nicki Minaj On Marrying Kenneth Petty
CLIP 10/22/19
Naomie Harris Reflects On Her #MeToo Story: 'I Was Amazed That I Wasn't More Outraged'
CLIP 10/21/19
Shay Mitchell Details 33-Hour Labor & Delivery In Behind-The-Scenes Birth Video
CLIP 10/21/19
The Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses Of All Time: Priyanka Chopra, Ciara & More Brides' Stunning Looks
CLIP 10/21/19
Jason Momoa Says Wife Lisa Bonet Is A Fan Of His Signature Man Bun And Scrunchie
CLIP 10/21/19
Kristen Bell Will 'Never Remember' Her & Dax Shepard's Anniversary For This Romantic Reason
CLIP 10/21/19
Jennifer Garner And Kristen Bell Have Totally Opposite Takes On Giving Birth
CLIP 10/21/19
'A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish' Stars Gregg Sulkin And Laura Marano Spill On Holiday Romances
CLIP 10/21/19
Kate Beckinsale Is Convinced She And Ryan Reynolds Look 'Exactly' Alike: It's 'Shocking'
CLIP 10/21/19
'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White And 'Fallen's' Addison Timlin Celebrate Marriage With Matching Jackets
CLIP 10/21/19
Sharon Stone Candidly Admits She Likes Her Body More Now At 61
CLIP 10/21/19
Hilary Duff Feels 'Doomed' Over Son's Homework: 'I Stopped Going To 'Real' School In 3rd Grade'
CLIP 10/21/19
Arnold Schwarzenegger Has No Plans To Slow Down At 72: 'I Really Don't Feel My Age'
CLIP 10/21/19
Jennifer Aniston Gets Honest About Her Look Before Glam Squad: 'I Woke Up Like This'
CLIP 10/21/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Be Taking 'Much-Needed Family Time' Soon
CLIP 10/21/19
Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Make Their Relationship Instagram Official
CLIP 10/21/19
Did Brooklyn Beckham’s New Girlfriend Model As a Victoria Beckham Lookalike?
CLIP 10/21/19
Theresa Caputo Connects 'Access Daily' Host Scott Evans With Friend Who Tragically Died
CLIP 10/21/19
Sailor Brinkley-Cook Reveals She 'Fully Blacked Out' On 'DWTS' Routine: 'Thank God For Muscle Memory'
CLIP 10/21/19
Blake Shelton Giving Gwen Stefani Post-Concert Foot Rub Wins The Best Boyfriend Award
CLIP 10/21/19
Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Killer Six-Pack Abs In Sweaty Selfie
CLIP 10/21/19
Jimmy Fallon Says 4-Year-Old Daughter Wants To Follow In His Footsteps
CLIP 10/21/19
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Almost Gave Baby Psalm This Name
CLIP 10/21/19
Michelle Obama Flaunts Her Rock-Hard Abs: ‘I’m Always Glad I Hit The Gym’
CLIP 10/21/19
Lindsay Lohan Gets Cheeky With Cody Simpson Over 'Masked Singer Australia' Win: 'I Want My Furniture Back!'
CLIP 10/21/19
Meghan Markle's British Friends Warned Her Not To Marry Prince Harry: 'The Tabloids Will Destroy Your Life'
CLIP 10/21/19
Prince Harry Talks Possibility Of Moving To Africa With Meghan Markle
CLIP 10/20/19
Robert Pattinson On Oscar Buzz & 'Sea Shanty Madness' That Occurs In 'The Lighthouse'
CLIP 10/20/19
'90 Day Fiancé's' David & Annie Toborowsky Weigh In On Sumit & Jenny's Shocking Storyline
CLIP 10/19/19
'90 Day Fiancé's' Darcey Silva On Her Crying This Season: 'No Shame In My Game'
CLIP 10/19/19
Jennifer Lopez Sparkles In Over-The-Top Bridal Gown On 'Marry Me' Set Ahead Of Alex Rodriguez Wedding
CLIP 10/18/19
Kevin Jonas Gets Tattoo Of Danielle Jonas In 'Sucker' Ball Gown: 'So Proud Of This Time In Our Life'
CLIP 10/18/19
Nick Jonas Honors 'Incredible' Wife Priyanka Chopra On Hindu Holiday: 'She Has Taught Me So Much'
CLIP 10/18/19
Jury Recommends Death Sentence For 'Hollywood Ripper' Who Killed Ashton Kutcher's Then-Girlfriend
CLIP 10/18/19
Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago West Saying 'Love You Mommy' Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today
CLIP 10/18/19
'Desperate Housewives' 15 Years Later: Watch Our First Interviews With The Ladies Of Wisteria Lane
CLIP 10/18/19
Noah Centineo Goes Instagram Official With Alexis Ren After Romance Rumors
CLIP 10/18/19
Peta Murgatroyd Fiercely Supports Meghan Markle After Emotional Interview: 'I Really Feel For Her'
CLIP 10/18/19
Karlie Kloss Tears Up Seeing Wedding Dress That Took 700 Hours To Make In Video For 1st Anniversary
CLIP 10/18/19
Is Jennifer Lawrence Getting Married At This Stunning Castle? Everything We Know About Belcourt Mansion
CLIP 10/18/19
Jennifer Lopez Gives Kourtney Kardashian The Ultimate Compliment: ‘Dat Booty Looks Goooood’
CLIP 10/18/19
Chris Hemsworth Gets Sweaty During Shirtless Workout: 'My Shirt Literally Burst Into Flames'
CLIP 10/18/19
Jim Carrey And Ginger Gongaza Split After Less Than A Year Of Dating
CLIP 10/18/19
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Wins Flashback Friday With Epic Teenage Pic: 'Kickin' Puberty's A**'
CLIP 10/18/19
Watch Shaggy Give An Epic Performance Of New Bop 'Banana' With Fellow Reggae Singer Conkarah
CLIP 10/18/19
Jenna Johnson Admits Why She Had A 'Hard Time' Receiving Compliments From Husband Val Chmerkovskiy
CLIP 10/18/19
Marcus Scribner Gets Real About Growing Up On The Set Of 'Black-ish'
CLIP 10/18/19
Kal Penn Reveals 'Harold & Kumar 4' Has Been Discussed: 'We All Want To Do Another One'
CLIP 10/18/19
Kate Middleton Gushes Over 'Special' Pakistan Tour In First TV News Interview Since Becoming Royal
CLIP 10/18/19
Jenna Dewan Shares Daughter’s Adorable Reaction To Mom’s Pregnancy: 'This Is The Best Day Of My Life!'
CLIP 10/18/19
Priyanka Chopra Will Be Elsa For India’s 'Frozen 2' And We Can't Let It Go!
CLIP 10/18/19
James Middleton And Fiancée Alizee Thevenet Make First Red Carpet Debut As Engaged Couple
CLIP 10/18/19
Kate Middleton And Prince William End Their Pakistan Tour Playing With Puppies
CLIP 10/18/19
Meghan Markle Admits It’s Been A 'Struggle' Adjusting To Royal Life As A New Mom
CLIP 10/18/19
Zendaya, Nicole Kidman & More Showcase Their Strength Through Style
CLIP 10/17/19
Justin Timberlake Gives Scott Evans A Head-To-Toe Fresh Leaves Fashion Makeover
CLIP 10/17/19
A 'Clueless' TV Reboot With A 'Mystery Twist' Is Reportedly In The Works & Fans Are Totally Buggin'
CLIP 10/17/19
Christina Hendricks & Husband Geoffrey Arend Announce Split After 10 Years Of Marriage
CLIP 10/17/19
Anne Hathaway's Husband Once Made Her Jewelry With A Secret Message For The Met Gala
CLIP 10/17/19
Rose Lenore Opens Up About Reuniting With Dad Robert Blake 18 Years After Mom's Tragic Death
CLIP 10/17/19
'Law & Order: SVU' Flashback: Watch Mariska Hargitay's 'Incredible' 20-Year Journey
CLIP 10/17/19
Justin Bieber Says He & Taylor Swift Have 'Always' Been 'Homies'
CLIP 10/17/19
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Has Hilarious Reaction To Her Viral 'Rise And Shine' Song
CLIP 10/17/19
Prince Harry Admits A Camera Click Is The Worst Reminder Of Princess Diana's Life: 'A Wound That Festers'
CLIP 10/17/19
Scarlett Johansson Raves Over Colin Jost's 'Romantic' James Bond Proposal: 'He Killed It'
CLIP 10/17/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.