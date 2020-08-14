Also available on the nbc app

Khloe Kardashian is an open book – but that doesn't mean everyone gets to read it! The reality star raised eyebrows with a cryptic Instagram story this week that led fans to believe she may have been addressing recent chatter about her and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson getting back together. Khloe loves posting quotes on the regular, but this one caught attention when the Good American co-founder let her nearly 120 million followers know: "Not a secret, just not your business."

