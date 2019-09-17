Did Kendall Jenner Just Shade Khloé Kardashian For Saying They Look 'Exactly' Alike?

Also available on the NBC app

Sisterly shade? Kendall Jenner doesn't seem to be enjoying comparisons to Khloé Kardashian. The supermodel got snarky when Khloé said that Kendall's fresh blonde 'do makes them look "exactly" alike. Fans went wild after the 23-year-old tweeted "you wish b*tch" in response to her older sis, but she admitted that making such a drastic switch was "scary." Though Kendall could just be teasing, of course, she's obviously taking her new look seriously!

