Kate Middleton is reportedly still hurt by Tatler's explosive "Catherine the Great" article, which claims that she feels "exhausted and trapped" within the royal family following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure. The Daily Mail reports the Duchess of Cambridge is particularly upset that she never saw the piece coming even though the magazine's editor-in-chief Richard Dennen is a close friend of hers from St. Andrew's University. According to the outlet, the pair has vacationed together in the past and Dennen even attended Kate's wedding to Prince William in 2011.

