Also available on the nbc app

Did Kate Middleton think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a chance of returning as senior royals? Royal expert Camila Tominey revealed in The Telegraph this week that sources told her the Duchess of Cambridge believed it “wasn’t too late” to bring Harry and Meghan “back into the fold” – that is, before the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Camilla wrote that an insider said Kate’s “natural instinct is to try to smooth things over,” adding that the 39-year-old even told friends she thought Harry and Meghan could be pulled “back in.”

Appearing: