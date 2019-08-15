Did Kate Middleton Ask To Be Called 'Catherine' Years Before Prince William Even Proposed?

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton was reportedly preparing for her royal title way ahead of time. Prince William didn't pop the question to his longtime love until 2010, but a recently-resurfaced Sunday Express column from 2008 claimed that the now-Duchess of Cambridge wanted to adopt a more "dignified" moniker in anticipation of officially joining the royal family. Royal expert Daniela Elsner claims that Kate even asked friends to call her "Catherine" in a "gentle" and "very jokey" email which left them "a little surprised."

