Also available on the nbc app

If John Mayer is looking for a book to read while we all practice social distancing amid the coronavirus, it's not going to be Jessica Simpson's hit memoir "Open Book." The singer recently joined Andy Cohen for a video chat on" Watch What Happens Live," and during a game of "Never Have I Ever," John shared that he doesn't feel the need to read about his relationship with his ex in her tell-all book.

Appearing: