Jason Derulo recently posted a TikTok that left fans wondering if it was real, or just part of a corny joke. The “Savage Love” singer shared a video where he attempted to eat corn on the cob while it spun from an electric drill, only to have two of his front teeth knocked out—or so it seemed! Later the same day, the singer shared another video where he flashed a full set of pearly whites.

