Did Heidi Klum Legally Change Her Name To Heidi Kaulitz?

Also available on the NBC app

Heidi Klum is making her romance super official! Just two months after her magical wedding to Tokio Hotel singer Tom Kaulitz off the coast of Capri, the supermodel has reportedly taken the first legal step to officially change her last name to that of her hubbys, per court docs obtained by the Blast. According to the publication, the 46-year-old star simply cites "marriage" as the reason for the name change in the docs.

Appearing: