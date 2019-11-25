Also available on the nbc app

Two of music’s biggest pop stars may have taken jabs at their haters during their acceptance speeches during the American Music Awards. Halsey, whose track “Without Me” won “Favorite Pop/Rock Song,” took the time to say she was grateful that the AMAs were the only awards show to recognize fans. And Taylor Swift seemed to take a dig at her former record label while she accepted her award for “Favorite Pop/Rock Album” for “Lover.”

Appearing: