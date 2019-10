Also available on the NBC app

Could the upcoming Battle of Winterfell claim at least one fan favorite on "Game of Thrones"? Gwendoline Christie left fans reeling on Sunday when she and co-star Daniel Portman seemingly hinted at their characters' demise in heartfelt Instagram tributes. Find out what the red flags could mean, and why it could be a painfully perfect time to say goodbye to Gwen's Brienne of Tarth.

