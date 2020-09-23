Also available on the nbc app

Congratulations may be in order for Emma Stone! Speculation is growing that the "La La Land" actress quietly tied the knot with her fiancé, director Dave McCary. Fans did a double-take when the couple was photographed on a recent stroll in Los Angeles, both noticeably wearing matching gold rings. Emma and Dave have yet to confirm whether or not they got married or not, and Access Hollywood has reached out to their respective reps for comment.

