Did Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Really Break Up? Here's What We Know

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are literally trolling everyone over their rumored split. Just days after several media outlets reported that the "Riverdale" co-stars went their separate ways, Lili and Cole both took to social media to playfully respond to the breakup rumors. "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t," Lili wrote on Instagram alongside their joint W magazine cover.

