Also available on the nbc app

Chris Hemsworth is glad his younger brother Liam is back in Australia after splitting from Miley Cyrus, and he's making his feelings known! In a new interview with Australia's News.com.au, the "Avengers: Endgame" star slipped in a subtle reference to his sibling's divorce. "It's Australian living, I guess," Chris said when asked about Liam's recent fitness boost. "We got him out of Malibu!"

Appearing: